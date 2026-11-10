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Trump picks Palantir’s LoSapio to head CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has gone without a Senate-confirmed director for all of Trump’s second term, and Michael LoSapio could face resistance, too.

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The Palantir logo is displayed on a smartphone screen placed on a reflective surface onto which a stock market chart is projected in Creteil, France, on November 4, 2026. (Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency finally got a new nominee for director, with President Donald Trump on Monday nominating Michael LoSapio, chief information security officer at Palantir.

CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed director for the entirety of Trump’s second term, after his first pick, Sean Plankey, languished in the Senate before withdrawing in April.

LoSapio could face some obstacles of his own, with Palantir far from a popular company with the Democrats set to take over Congress. Democrats have scrutinized the company over its work with the Department of Homeland Security, even as Palantir has denied aiding mass surveillance of immigrants.

As of late last month, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., was also still waiting for CISA to release a public version of a report on telecommunications cybersecurity, and he had placed one of several Senate holds on Plankey pending the receipt of that report.

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Republicans will still control the Senate until January, however, and a lame-duck session began Monday.

Some CISA watchers were convinced that the agency’s acting director, Nick Andersen, was likely to continue holding the role. He was running out of days to hold the “acting” position under the law, but putting forward a nominee could pause the clock on that deadline.

The administration was thought to be looking for someone from a high-profile tech company to fill the CISA director position, a bill LoSapio fits.

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Sean Plankey, of Pennsylvania, responds to questioning during Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearings to examine his nomination to be Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, of the Department of Homeland Security, in the Dirksen Senate office building, in Washington, DC, on Wednesday July 24, 2025. (Mattie Neretin/CNP/Sipa USA)

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