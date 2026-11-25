The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is investigating a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized party gained access to a limited subset of its systems, the agency said in a notice posted to its Bank Secrecy Act filing portal.

FinCEN, the federal government’s financial intelligence unit, said it took some systems offline as a precaution while the investigation continues. The agency did not say how the intrusion occurred, how long it lasted or who was behind it.



A source told CyberScoop that the FBI, CISA, and third-party forensic examiners are working to determine the scope and impact of the incident. As of today, there is no evidence of any breach of beneficial ownership databases.

The BSA E-Filing System, the portal at the center of the disruption, is FinCEN’s web-based platform for submitting reports required under the Bank Secrecy Act, the 1970 law that forms the backbone of U.S. anti-money-laundering policy. Banks, credit unions, brokerages, casinos and other financial institutions use it to transmit suspicious activity reports, currency transaction reports and related filings electronically through a secure network.

FinCEN said the filing website itself remains operational, though some services may be temporarily unavailable. The agency said it is extending deadlines for filers affected by the disruption.

Advertisement

The agency also said its Financial Institutions Hotline is unaffected by the disruption and remains available to financial institutions that need to expedite delivery of suspicious activity information to law enforcement.

The incident places a temporary strain on infrastructure that the financial sector relies on to meet statutory reporting obligations. Suspicious activity reports filed through the system feed the database that FinCEN uses to support criminal, tax and national security investigations, and delays in filings can slow the flow of information to federal authorities.

It was not immediately clear how long the affected systems would remain offline. FinCEN said it is working to return all systems to normal operations as soon as possible. The agency has not said whether any data was taken or altered.

The incident was announced the same day the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered a data breach of an open-source intelligence analysis system. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.