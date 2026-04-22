CISA director pick Sean Plankey withdraws his nomination

Sean Plankey, the long-sidelined nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, asked President Donald Trump on Wednesday to withdraw his nomination.

“At this point in time, I am asking the President to remove my nomination from consideration,” he said in a notification letter seen by CyberScoop. “After thirteen months since my initial nomination, it has become clear that the Senate will not confirm me.”

Plankey’s request comes weeks after the Senate confirmed MarkWayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security, CISA’s parent agency.

“The Nation and Department of Homeland Security Secretary MarkWayne Mullin requires a confirmed director of CISA without further delay,” Plankey wrote, adding thanks to Trump himself. “While I humbly request the removal of my nomination, I wholeheartedly support President Trump’s upcoming nomination for CISA and look forward to the continued success of the United States of America.”

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Plankey’s nomination was considered dead by most at the end of last year. His renomination this year caught many by surprise, with CBS reporting the paperwork filing was an accident. The White House denied that.

Numerous senators had placed holds on his nomination, including GOP senators who held him up over matters unrelated to cybersecurity. Most prominently, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla, had placed a hold on his nomination over a Coast Guard contract with a Florida company that DHS had partially canceled.

Plankey had been serving as an adviser to then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Coast Guard matters. He retired from the Coast Guard last month.

While Plankey awaited confirmation, Bridget Bean, then Madhu Gottumukkala, served as acting director. Gottumukkala recently left the position for another at DHS amid widespread complaints about his leadership. Nick Andersen is currently serving as acting director.

Plankey told CyberScoop he had discussed withdrawing his nomination with Mullin. He said he has a “positive relationship” with Mullin and supported his leadership of DHS. And Plankey called Andersen “one of the most competent cybersecurity people in the country.”

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Politico first reported Plankey’s withdrawal request. The White House and CISA did not respond to an official request for comment. When asked for a comment, a DHS spokesperson said the department doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Plankey’s plans leave the agency with yet more upheaval. Trump has dramatically cut personnel and budget at CISA, with many top officials pushed out or otherwise departing. He has proposed deeper budget cuts still for fiscal year 2027.

Updated 4/22/26: to include DHS response.