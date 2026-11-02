Could Nick Andersen’s leadership outlast the clock on his acting role?

The clock is running out on Nick Andersen’s time to serve as acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, but there appear to be efforts afoot to keep him in the role for longer, with no permanent nominee in sight.

There’s broad support for the idea of Andersen retaining the position one way or another, which he’s held since February of this year. Since then, Sean Plankey withdrew his nomination for the Senate-confirmed position in April, and in June, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said a likely replacement nominee had met with the president and was coming soon. Four months later, no nominee has materialized.

“We proudly support the work Acting CISA Director Nick Andersen has done in his role,” a DHS spokesperson said in response to questions about keeping Andersen on board and what became of that potential nominee. DHS referred CyberScoop to the White House for any further comment, but the White House didn’t respond to inquiries.

The easiest way to keep Andersen in the acting role would be to select a nominee, thus pausing his 210-day limit on serving as acting director, said Mark Montgomery, senior director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank’s Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation.

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But “my gut reaction is that there’s just no appetite at the White House to say the four-letter ‘CISA’ to the president,” given his past animosity toward the agency, Montgomery said. “The way to keep Andersen in play is to nominate somebody. I think that stops the clock. But I don’t even think they can get the president to nominate Bugs Bunny. To me, that’s troubling.”

Other top agency positions have received Senate confirmation under Mullin, Montgomery observed.

Multiple sources told CyberScoop they’ve been told that the administration has been working to keep Andersen in the job, possibly by shifting his title to “senior official performing the duties of” CISA director.

Some would like to see Andersen receive the job full-time, but sources say that when the search to replace Plankey began, the administration was looking for someone with a high pre-existing profile, such as a role at a big-name tech company.

On Capitol Hill, the leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee offered at least some degree of support for Andersen.

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“Acting Director Andersen is doing an excellent job preparing CISA to meet today’s threats, and we have a great working relationship. He has shown exceptional leadership at the agency, which is especially important in an increasingly complex threat environment as adversaries and criminals use AI to expand their capabilities and make attacks on our networks and critical infrastructure harder to defend against,” said Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y. “I appreciate our partnership and would gladly support his nomination.”

“Acting Director Andersen has provided some much-needed stability to CISA following a year of chaos and incompetent leadership,” said the panel’s top Democrat, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. “While we may have our differences, I appreciate his dedication to the mission: securing government networks and the critical infrastructure ordinary Americans rely on every day. I am also concerned that any unnecessary changes to CISA’s leadership could once again destabilize CISA, which would make America less safe. It is in the best interest of CISA’s mission to have an empowered leader who has earned the trust of the agency’s workforce and its stakeholders.”

One industry source also said Andersen was a popular leader.

“Frankly, from everything [I’ve heard], people broadly support Nick, and he’s doing well at CISA,” the source said. “I don’t get the sense that anyone in the White House wants to make the effort to nominate a CISA director, which is a missed opportunity. With limited time remaining in this Congress, the administration would be wise to push his nomination through the Senate and put Nick on firmer footing.”

Andersen has made a tangible difference at an agency that has seen dramatic budget and personnel cuts, said John Zangardi, a former chief information officer at DHS.

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“The organization is actually getting much better under Nick,” said Zangardi, chair of the Northern Virginia Technology Council Cyber Summit and Cyber50 Awards. “Like if you were there a year ago, it was pretty stark. … So morale has kind of gone back up, and I think Nick has been very instrumental in that. And I think he’s important in keeping that continuity going.”

One of the notions of having a Senate-confirmed nominee is for the prospective leader to be well-vetted by an outside body. On the other hand, it can also lead to nominees being stalled as senators press other agendas, something that Plankey ran into on multiple occasions.

But having a Senate-confirmed nominee at the agency also helps CISA compete for its priorities within the interagency process and at the White House, Montgomery said. Absent that, keeping Andersen in the position in some capacity is the next-best option, he said.

Montgomery also said Andersen has been making longer-term plans at the agency. Most recently, it released a strategy meant to carry CISA through 2030.

Andersen “strikes me as someone who knows he’s got more than a month left in his job,” Montgomery said. “He’s thinking hard about it, and he’s starting to think three to six months out, which is a lot for this administration.”