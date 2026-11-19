Michael LoSapio, the Palantir executive and Trump administration nominee for Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, struck a combative tone with Democrats on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and took sides in several partisan disputes that are likely to complicate his path to confirmation.

LoSapio’s hearing lasted less than an hour, far less time than Congress has spent scrutinizing previous CISA nominees, as he was considered alongside a large tranche of other Trump administration nominees that Republicans are attempting to move through Congress during the lame duck session.

CISA has lacked a confirmed director for the first two years of the Trump administration, and policymakers have fresh concerns about cyber insecurity in U.S. critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence and other threats. Despite that, LoSapio and senators on the committee spent little time discussing the specifics of his vision for the federal government’s primary defensive cybersecurity agency.

When LoSapio was asked about cybersecurity issues, like how he intended to boost cybersecurity resilience of the nation in the wake of last week’s widespread outages, he said organizations should be more proactive implementing baseline protections around inventory, evaluation and patching internet-connected devices.

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“It’s really important to understand the landscape of the systems you have out in the wild,” said LoSapio. “The things that you operate day-to-day, the systems that you rely on, the systems that are ancillary, and do an extensive evaluation on their vulnerabilities, whether they’ve been patched or not, how they’ve been architected and their defensive capabilities, both things we need to add and the things that exist today, as to how that maps to the threats we’re facing.”

At another point he stated that there was “more we can do across the nation” to improve security, but did not articulate beyond that. He did not commit to hiring more staff, only to evaluate the agency’s resources once confirmed.

But LoSapio also waded into several partisan debates and made comments that led Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to state that he had “disqualified” himself from the role of CISA director by demonstrating a lack of independence from the White House.

At one point, LoSapio said he didn’t view the Jan. 6, 2021 riots led by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill as an “attack,” doubling down on the assertion when pressed repeatedly by Blumenthal. After the hearing, the social media account for Senate Homeland Security Democrats posted the exchange on X, calling on the Senate to reject LoSapio’s nomination.

“Anyone who can so easily rewrite history in service to Trump should not be leading CISA, which has critical election security obligations,” the post read.

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In another exchange, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, asked what the impact would be on CISA if “Democrats” did not fund the agency during the lame duck session. LoSapio answered it would be “catastrophic” and likened its impact on “ordinary Americans” to calling 9-1-1 and having no one pick up. While past shutdowns have hindered agency operations, CISA and other DHS component agencies would continue to operate under emergency appropriations during a shutdown.

Later, when Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asked about the effects of thousands of firings and hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts over the past two years, as well as the White House budget proposal that would further cut hundreds of millions next year, LoSapio said he could not assess them because he was an outsider coming to the agency.

The late nomination of LoSapio gives him little time between now and January, when a less-friendly, Democratic-majority Congress takes office, to lobby support from the lame duck Senate. His nomination will likely compete for limited floor time as the Trump administration has put forward dozens of federal nominees since the 2026 election.

Following the hearing, Punchbowl News reported that retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. announced he would place a hold on LoSapio’s nomination.