Dem report concludes Department of Government Efficiency violates cybersecurity, privacy rules

Department of Government Efficiency practices at three federal agencies “violate statutory requirements, creating unprecedented privacy and cybersecurity risks,” according to a report that Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Democrats published Thursday.

The report — drawn from a mix of media reports, legal filings, whistleblower disclosures to the committee and staff visits to the agencies — concludes that the Elon Musk-created DOGE is “operating outside federal law, with unchecked access to Americans’ personal data.” It focuses on DOGE activity at the General Services Administration (GSA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and Social Security Administration (SSA).

One previously unreported whistleblower claim is that at the SSA, a June internal risk assessment found that the chance of a data breach with “catastrophic adverse effect” stood between 35% and 65% after DOGE uploaded a computer database file known as Numident, containing personal sensitive information without additional protections against unauthorized access. The potential implications included “widespread PII [personally identifiable information] disclosure or loss of data” and “catastrophic damage to or loss of agency facilities and infrastructure with fatalities to individuals,” according to the assessment.

“DOGE isn’t making government more efficient — it’s putting Americans’ sensitive information in the hands of completely unqualified and untrustworthy individuals,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a news release. “They are bypassing cybersecurity protections, evading oversight, and putting Americans’ personal data at risk. We cannot allow this shadow operation to continue operating unchecked while millions of people face the threat of identity theft, economic disruption, and permanent harm. The Trump Administration and agency leadership must immediately put a stop to these reckless actions that risk causing unprecedented chaos in Americans’ daily lives.”

Advertisement

The report recommends stripping all DOGE access to sensitive personal information until agencies certify that the initiative is in compliance with federal security and privacy laws such as the Federal Information Security Management Act, and recommends that DOGE employees complete the same kind of cybersecurity training as other federal employees.

It describes the three agencies blocking access to specific offices or otherwise obstructing access. For example, it says that DOGE installed a Starlink network at GSA, but wouldn’t let staff view it. Starlink is the Musk-owned satellite internet service, and the report concludes that Starlink might have allowed DOGE staffers to circumvent agency IT oversight. Data sent over the network “could be an easy target for foreign adversaries,” the report states.

The report also expands upon an alleged attempt at SSA to create a “master database” that would pool data from multiple federal agencies. According to whistleblower disclosures, former SSA DOGE employee John Koval inquired about uploading agency data into a cloud environment to share with the Department of Homeland Security. He was “rebuffed,” the report states, but later worked at DHS and the Justice Department, where SSA data surfaced in some projects, raising further privacy concerns.

It revisits concerns about DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine having access to sensitive agency data despite reports that he had been fired from an internship at a cybersecurity company for leaking company information to a competitor, and arrives at further conclusions about the risk posed by the ability of Coristine and others “to move highly sensitive SSA data into an unmonitored cloud environment.”

“It is highly likely that foreign adversaries, such as Russia, China, and Iran, who regularly attempt cyber attacks on the U.S. government and critical infrastructure, are already aware of this new DOGE cloud environment,” the report states.

Advertisement

Two of the agencies that were the subject of the report took issue with its conclusions.

“OPM takes its responsibility to safeguard federal personnel records seriously,” said a spokeswoman for the office, McLaurine Pinover. “This report recycles unfounded claims about so-called ‘DOGE teams’ that simply have never existed at OPM. Federal employees at OPM conduct their work in line with longstanding law, security, and compliance requirements.

“Instead of rehashing baseless allegations, Senate Democrats should focus their efforts on the real challenges facing the federal workforce,” she continued. “OPM remains committed to transparency, accountability, and delivering for the American people.”

The SSA pointed to Commissioner Frank Bisignano’s letter to Congress responding to questions about Numident security concerns.

“Based on the agency’s thorough review, the Numident data and database — stored in a longstanding secure environment used by SSA — have not been accessed, leaked, hacked, or shared in any unauthorized fashion,” a SSA spokesperson wrote, adding, “The location referred to in the whistleblower allegation is actually a secured server in the agency’s cloud infrastructure which historically has housed this data and is continuously monitored and overseen — SSA’s standard practice.”

Advertisement

The SSA spokesperson emphasized there are no DOGE employees at SSA, only agency employees.

The GSA did not immediately respond to Scoop News Group requests for comment on the Democratic report.

Miranda Nazzaro contributed reporting to this story.