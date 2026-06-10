CISA directive orders agencies to prioritize vulnerability patching in a new way

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to prioritize vulnerabilities based on four criteria, as part of push to “patch smarter, not harder.”

Federal agencies should emphasize patches for vulnerabilities that affect a publicly exposed asset, allow an attacker to fully automate exploitation, give attackers the ability to take over control of a system or relate to evidence of active, real-world exploitation, CISA declared.

CISA acting director Nick Andersen previewed the binding operational directive (BOD) Tuesday, framing it as a rethinking of vulnerability management more broadly.

“This Directive provides clear definitions, timelines and criteria that enhances transparency, predictability and agencies’ resource planning to execute more effective vulnerability remediation,” Andersen said in a statement. “CISA is leading and collaborating with federal civilian agencies to stay ahead of our adversaries as tactics, technologies and vulnerabilities change.”

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BOD 26-04 sets forth timelines for how quickly agencies must fix a vulnerability based on how many of the four criteria it meets. If it meets all four, for example, agencies need to fix it within three days and carry out a “forensic triage” to assess whether their systems were compromised.

More generally, agencies must immediately update their vulnerability management policies, including establishing a process for ongoing remediation of known, exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs) on CISA’s “must-patch” list. Within 60 days, agencies need to update their processes for remediating common vulnerabilities, and within 180 days, agencies must meet the order’s remediation timelines.

The directive is motivated in part by how artificial intelligence is shifting the window from vulnerability discovery to weaponization, and CISA said it reflects priorities in an executive order on AI that President Donald Trump signed last week.

BODs aren’t mandatory for anyone outside of federal agencies, but CISA encourages the private sector to embrace them. CISA officials said in a blog post about the need to “patch smarter, not harder” that “defenders are already struggling to keep up.”

“Artificial intelligence is assisting both researchers and adversaries in identifying flaws in software, vastly increasing the pace at which new vulnerabilities are discovered,” wrote Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, and Jonathan Spring , senior technical adviser. “Per Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, only 26% of vulnerabilities on CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog were fully remediated by organizations in 2025, a drop from the previous year’s 38%. The median time for full resolution rose to 43 days.”

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The move from weeks to days for agencies to patch the most urgent vulnerabilities is something CISA has discussed with some agencies to see if it’s doable, Butera told reporters Wednesday. At one large agency CISA analyzed, just 1% of vulnerabilities fell into the 3-day window, while 60% could be deferred to the next system upgrade.

“We’ve engaged with a few federal agencies ahead of this directive and tried to socialize some of these new time frames,” he said. “We really believe we should be able to free up some time to patch the most urgent vulnerabilities faster, while allowing for more regular patch cycles for some of the lower risk vulnerabilities.”

Patrick Garrity, a security researcher at VulnCheck, said the CISA directive joins similar guidance out of India and the United Kingdom.

“It’s clear the momentum is growing and pushing in the right direction,” he told CyberScoop. “The new directive aligns exactly with the approach we’ve been taking with customers for years, leveraging exploit intelligence to focus on the subset of vulnerabilities that enterprises, governments and vendors really need to address. While it’s mandated for federal organizations, it’s something the private sector should pay attention to as well.”

Tod Beardsley, vice president of security research at runZero and former KEV section chief at CISA, wrote on LinkedIn that there are several noteworthy potential impacts of the BOD, among them that he thinks three-day deadlines will end up being frequent.

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“I remain dubious that a three day deadline spread across more than a hundred agencies is an achievable patch cadence today, but we’ll all find out together,” he said.

Updated 6/10/26: Includes Chris Butera comments on timelines, and comments from Patrick Garrity and Tod Beardsley.